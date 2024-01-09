Punjab Police registers 202 FIRs in cases of drugs

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Monday conducted a massive state-level Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas in all the 28 Police districts of the state.



The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was conducted from 8am to 2pm simultaneously across the state and Spl DGP/ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each

Police district to personally supervise the operation.

Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who joined Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ravjot Kaur Grewal in Fatehgarh Sahib, said that the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Prevention and Rehabilitation— to eradicate drugs from the state.

The Special DGP said that over 600 Police teams, comprising over 9,000 police personnel, have cordoned off as many as 268 drug hotspots and as many as 5,505 suspicious persons were frisked.

During the operation, the Police registered 202 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 48 persons, besides, apprehending 21 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), he said.