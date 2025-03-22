MillenniumPost
Punjab Police raids 593 locations arresting 63 drug smugglers

BY Mpost Bureau22 March 2025 12:46 AM IST

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday conducted raids at 493 locations leading to the arrest of 63 drug smugglers after registration of 47 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 2,527 in just 21 days.

Police teams have also recovered 573 grams of heroin, 10 kg of opium, 1,470

intoxicant tablets/pills/injections and Rs 4,750

drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

