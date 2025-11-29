Punjab Police nabs 95 drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 268 locations on Friday leading to the arrest of 95 drug smugglers after registration of 74 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 38,444 in 272 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 699 grams heroin, 1.4 kg opium, 519 intoxicant pills and Rs 84,000 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.