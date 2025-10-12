Punjab Police nabs 94 drug smugglers with 2.8 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 325 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 94 drug smugglers after registration of 65 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 32,683 in 224 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 2.8 kg heroin, 2.9 kg ICE, 24.2 kg opium, 293 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 1.22 lakhs drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Over 120 Police teams, comprising over 1,000 police personnel, under the supervision of 71 gazetted officers have conducted 325 raids across the state.

Police teams have also checked as many as 336 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP)— to eradicate drugs from the state, the Punjab Police as part of ‘De-addiction’ has convinced 37 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today.