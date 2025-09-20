Punjab Police nabs 93 drug smugglers with 7.6 kg heroin, 12 kg opium

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 377 locations on Friday leading to the arrest of 93 drug smugglers after registration of 76 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 30,201 in 202 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 7.6 kg heroin, 12 kg opium, 1687 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 15,860 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Over 150 Police teams, comprising over 1,100 police personnel, under the supervision of 72 gazetted officers have conducted 377 raids across the state.

Police teams have also checked as many as 412 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP)— to eradicate drugs from the state, the Punjab Police as part of 'De-addiction’ has convinced 31 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today.