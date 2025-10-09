Punjab Police nabs 89 drug smugglers with 5.6 kg heroin

MPOST BUREAU

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 381 locations on Wednesday leading to the arrest of 89 drug smugglers after registration of 56 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 32,324 in 221 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 5.6 kg heroin, 1 kg opium, 484 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 29.22 lakhs drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.







