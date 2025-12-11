Punjab Police nabs 84 drug smugglers with 4kg ice and 1.7 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 339 locations on Wednesday leading to the arrest of 84 drug smugglers after registration of 70 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 39,984 in 284 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 4 kg ICE, 1.7 kg heroin, 50 grams opium, 33 kg poppy husk, 965 intoxicant pills and Rs 2,910 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.