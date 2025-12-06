Punjab Police nabs 81 drug smugglers with 2.2 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 251 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 81 drug smugglers after registration of 60 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 39,443 in 280 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 2.2 kg heroin, 6 kg poppy husk, 198 intoxicant pills and Rs 4,310 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.