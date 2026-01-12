Punjab Police nabs 68 drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 269 locations on Sunday leading to the arrest of 68 drug smugglers after registration of 56 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 44,084 in 316 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 316 grams heroin, 1.2 kg opium, 166 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 1,960 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.