Punjab Police nabs 56 druggies smugglers with 2-kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 280 locations on Monday leading to the arrest of 56 drug smugglers after registration of 51 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 34,275 in 240 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 2 kg heroin, 14 kg poppy husk, 231 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 7,800 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.