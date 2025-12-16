Punjab Police nabs 11 drug smugglers with 4.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 132 locations on Monday leading to the arrest of 11 drug smugglers after registration of 7 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 40,236 in 289 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 4.5 kg heroin and Rs 3.9 lakhs drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Over 80 Police teams, comprising over 500 police personnel, under the supervision of 32 gazetted officers have conducted 132 raids across the state.