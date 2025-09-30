Punjab Police nab 49 ‘drug smugglers’ across state

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police conducted raids at 327 locations across the state on Monday, leading to the arrest of 49 “drug smugglers” after registration of 39 FIRs. With this, the total number of arrests in the last 212 days of the state government’s anti-drugs campaign has reached 31,301.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 3.2 kg heroin, 20 kg poppy husk, 420 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 1210 drug money from the possession of the arrested accused.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The government has constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the campaign.