Punjab Police held 94 drug smugglers in 298 raids

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 298 locations on Friday leading to the arrest of 94 drug smugglers after registration of 73 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 33,950 in 237 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 197 grams heroin, 40 kg poppy husk, 1029 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 12,800 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab drug free state.