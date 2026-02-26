Punjab Police fighting Pak-sponsored terrorism: CM Mann

Jalandhar: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the Punjab Police is fighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and guarding the International Border with full vigilance, asserting that it is “not just state’s police but the nation’s police”.



Addressing a passing out parade at the PAP complex here, Mann said that as a border state, Punjab faces frequent attempts by Pakistan-backed elements to disturb peace through anti-social activities and drone intrusions.

A total of 2,577 newly recruited personnel formally joined the Punjab Police during the ceremony.

Mann said that since March 2022, more than 12,010 police personnel have been recruited, including 1,062 sub-inspectors, 450 head constables, 10,098 constables and 400 civilian staff.

He said the state government has earmarked Rs 1,100 crore to upgrade the police force on scientific and modern lines.

The force is being strengthened with AI-based systems, specialised technical units and a modernised Anti-Narcotics Task Force to tackle cybercrime, terrorism and drug trafficking.

The chief minister said the recruitment process is ongoing, adding that the process for 1,746 constables is nearing completion and a fresh recruitment drive for 3,400 personnel will begin soon.

Highlighting technological initiatives, Mann said Punjab has recruited 182 sub-inspectors with technical expertise and 1,547 technically qualified constables to strengthen its Technical Services Wing.