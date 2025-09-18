Punjab Police conducts raids at about 414 sites

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 414 locations on Wednesday leading to the arrest of 93 drug smugglers after registration of 61 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached to 29,930 in 200 days.

The raids have resulted in recovery of 323 grams heroin, 126 kg poppy husk, 525 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 2,800 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent

of Police to make Punjab drug free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Over 150 Police teams, comprising over 1,300 police personnel, under the supervision of 85 gazetted officers have conducted raids across the state.

Police teams have also checked as many as 449 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.