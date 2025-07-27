Punjab Police conducts raids at 362 sites

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 362 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 113 drug smugglers after registration of 72 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 23,527 in 147 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 6.1 kg heroin, 1.7 kg opium, 3115 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections and Rs 1.02 lakh drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.