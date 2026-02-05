Punjab Police conducts 689 raids, 232 arrested

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted 689 raids at the identified and mapped locations linked to associates of gangsters across the state.



As per the information, the “Gangstran Te Vaar”— a decisive war to make Punjab a gangster-free state was launched by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on January 20.

Police teams from all the districts in coordination with Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has been conducting special operations across the state.

On Day 16, Police teams arrested 232 individuals and recovered two sharp edged weapons from their possession, taking the total arrests to 4,628 since the launch of the campaign.

Apart from this, preventive action has been taken against 153 persons, whereas, 352 persons were verified and released after questioning.

Police teams have also arrested 12 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the operation.

People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the Anti Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946.

Meanwhile, Police teams have continued its drive against drugs “Yudh Nashian Virudh” for 340th day with 135 drug smugglers arrested on Wednesday and recovered 8.1 kg heroin, 2 kg Opium, 804 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 10,750 drug money from their possession.