Punjab Police carries out flag marches across state

Chandigarh: To instil a sense of security among the general public ahead of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, Punjab Police along with teams of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) on Monday carried out flag marches at all the vulnerable and sensitive pockets across the state.



Polling for the general elections in Punjab will be held in the last phase of polls on June 1. Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that following directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav, Police teams led by CPs/SSPs conducted flag marches in all 28 police districts from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously. The exercise was aimed to boost the confidence of the general public, besides, preparing police personnel to tackle any untoward situation, he added. He said that CPs/SSPs have already been directed to install special Nakas and enhance patrolling parties across the state to keep vigil around anti-social elements in their respective jurisdictions.

To check the movement of criminals, bootleggers and drug smugglers, SSPs of border districts have been asked to seal the borders by installing inter-state Nakas and not let anyone enter/exit the state without frisking and thorough checking of their vehicle, he added. Pertinently, security has been beefed up across the state and strong Nakas, including 57 permanent, 149 temporary and 11 hi-tech Nakas with sophisticated gadgets, have been planned at all the 217 entry and exit points of the state.

Apart from this, 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state.