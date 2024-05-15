Punjab Police busts terror module, arrests four

CHANDIGARH: In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has busted a terror module operated by foreign-based mastermind Iqbalpreet Singh alias Buchi with the arrest of four module members including key operative Gurwinder Singh alias Shera, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

As per the information, accused Gurwinder Shera, who was presently out on bail, was earlier arrested by the AGTF in 2022 for conspiring target killings on the directions of Iqbalpreet Buchi, who had paid him Rs 1.50 lakh to execute target killings in the state. The other three arrested module members have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Patiala, Ranjit Singh alias Sonu and Jagjit Singh alias Jashan of Patti, both residents of Patti in Tarn Taran. DGP Yadav said that acting on the reliable inputs, AGTF teams under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban laid a Naka at Liberty Chowk in Rajpura. Police teams headed by AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and AIG Sandeep Goel and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar managed to arrest them when they were travelling in their Mahindra Scorpio car, he said. He said that during the interrogation, Gurwinder Shera revealed that Iqbalpreet Buchi had regrouped their gang and was planning to commit sensational crimes in Punjab to disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state. Sharing more details, AIG Sandeep Goel said that further investigations are ongoing.