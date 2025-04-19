Punjab Police busts BKI terror modules with ISI links

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has foiled a major conspiracy to create disturbance in the state by successfully busting two separate ISI-backed terror modules being operated by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) from abroad and recovered huge amount of arms and explosives including two rocket propelled grenades (RPGs) including one launcher, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday. Pertinently, in two separate intelligence led operations, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar and District Police Batala have dismantled both the modules effectively arresting 13 accused persons including one minor. “The terror modules, sponsored by the Pak-based ISI, were being controlled by Babbar Khalsa International , with two key operational nodes—France-based Satnam Singh alias Satta and Greece-based Jaswinder Singh alias Mannu Agwan,” said the DGP, while adding that their role was earlier also figured in various operations, with accused Satnam’s role came into notice in 2010 in IED and RDX recovery case.