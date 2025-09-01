Punjab Police bust BKI-backed terror module, two arrested

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module and thwarted major disruptive activities in the state with the arrest of two operatives in an intelligence-led operation.

The joint operation was carried out by Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot, CI Ludhiana and the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) Amritsar under the ongoing drive to make Punjab a “safe and secure state” as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Sarwan Kumar, a resident of village Malhian in Gurdaspur, and Balwinder Singh, a resident of Jakkriya in Gurdaspur. Police recovered one Arges hand grenade, one .30 bore star mark pistol, and three live cartridges from their possession.

The arrests came less than a week after CI Pathankot foiled a target killing bid by busting another module of the same network, arresting four members including two juveniles, and recovering two pistols.

DGP Yadav said: “Preliminary investigations have revealed that arrested accused persons were working on the directions of their foreign-based handlers, who are backed by Babbar Khalsa International. Arrested accused were introduced to these handlers by an intermediary.” He added that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other members of the network.

Sharing further details, AIG CI Pathankot Sukhminder Singh Mann said, “Arrested accused were tasked to conduct recce of various security establishments and to execute the assignment, they were provided with explosives and funds.” He said the duo were communicating with their handlers using encrypted apps and virtual phone numbers.

A case FIR No. 48 dated 30.08.2025 has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act, section 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.