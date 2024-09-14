Punjab Police brings back fugitive Amritpal, to face charges in India

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police in coordination with central agencies has successfully deported fugitive Amritpal Singh, a resident of Bhoma village in Batala, from Austria to face charges in numerous heinous crimes.



The latter landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 7am on Friday and was subsequently taken into custody by the Batala Police.

“After tireless efforts by @PunjabPoliceInd in coordination with central agencies, Amritpal Singh resident of Village Bhoma, PS Ghuman, has been successfully deported from Austria to India to face charges in numerous serious criminal cases,” informed Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav

in a post on X.

Pertinently, Amritpal is a proclaimed offender (PO) who was staying illegally in Austria.

DGP Yadav said that the deported accused has been involved in various heinous crimes, including murder, attempted murder, drug offences and violations under the Arms Act. His deportation is a significant step toward ensuring justice for the victims, he added.

The DGP commended the strenuous efforts of the entire team of Batala Police led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Batala Suhail Qasim Mir and Internal Security Wing of the Punjab Police for bringing the fugitive back to India to face justice.

Sharing more details, SSP Mir said Amritpal, who was declared PO in several cases, had fled to Austria via Dubai and Serbia in 2022, and had been evading arrest since then. The latter had also applied for political asylum

there, he added.