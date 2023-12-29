Punjab Police arrests operative of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar gang

CHANDIGARH: Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police has arrested an operative of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang from Mohali, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.



The arrested operative has been identified as Vikramjit Singh alias Vicky, a resident of Satiyewala in Ferozepur.

The accused has a criminal background and was wanted in at least 20 cases of heinous crimes— including murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and UAPA— registered in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. Police teams have also recovered one Chinese .30 calibre Pistol along with eight live cartridges from his possession and impounded his Toyota Fortuner car.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting on the reliable information, teams of AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban under the supervision of AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and led by DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar, followed the trail of accused Vicky and arrested him from an apartment located at Sector 91 of Mohali, where he was taking shelter.

He said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Vicky, backed by Pak agencies, was in touch with Pak-based weapon/drug smugglers through Goldy Brar and Saba (USA) and used to receive consignments of weapons and drugs from across the border.

The accused was tasked to eliminate rival gang members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, said the DGP. A case has been registered under section 25 of the Arms Act.