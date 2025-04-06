Punjab Police arrests 71 drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Saturday arrested 71 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 500 grams of opium and Rs 6,020 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 4,990 in just 36 days. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.