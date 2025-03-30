Punjab Police arrests 217 drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday conducted another massive cordon and search operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots— the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances— across the state as part of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ 2.0, marking the 29th day of the intensified anti-drug campaign.

The CASO was conducted simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, and Spl DGP/ADGP/IGP/DIG rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters, Chandigarh were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation.

During the daylong operation, police teams have conducted raids at 428 drug hotspots across the state leading to the arrest of 217 persons after registration of 157 first information reports (FIRs).

Police teams have also recovered 7.7 kg heroin, 500 kg Ganja, 10992 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 2.17 lakh drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.