Punjab Police arrests 161 peddlars with 6.2-kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday arrested 161 drug smugglers and recovered 6.2 kg heroin and Rs 76,270 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 12,958 in just 83 days.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab govt has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla informed that over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,500 police personnel.