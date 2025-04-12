Punjab Police arrests 109 drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday arrested 109 drug smugglers and recovered 2.9 kg heroin, 1.6 kg opium, 350 kg poppy husk, and Rs 26,220 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 5,770 in just 42 days.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.