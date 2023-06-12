Punjab Police arrested over 14K smugglers since July 2022

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has arrested as many as 14,952 drug smugglers including 2,132 big smugglers since July 5, 2022. The police have registered a total of 11,147 first information reports (FIRs) of which 1,313 are related to commercial quantity.



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing a press conference here on Monday, said that the police teams have recovered 987.75 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab police from the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin

to 1135.25 kg in just 11 months, he said.

Apart from seizing big-haul of heroin, the IGP said that police have also recovered 731 kg opium, 840.76 kg ganja, 350.40 quintals of poppy husk, and 62.49 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/ vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

The police have also recovered Rs 11.83 crore of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these 11 months.

Giving a weekly update, the IGP said that in the last one week, the police have arrested 308 drug smugglers/suppliers after registering 234 FIRs.

, including 31 commercial, and recovered 33.73-Kg Heroin, 13.90-Kg opium, 16.12-Kg Ganja, 5.85 quintals of poppy husk, and 39004 tablets/capsules/injections/vials of Pharma opioids besides recovering Rs 10.48 lakh drug money from their possession.

He said that with 10 more Proclaimed Offenders (POs)/Absconders in NDPS cases arrested in the last one week, the total number of arrests reached 906 since the special drive to arrest POs/absconders was started on July 5, 2022.

Pertinently, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab Gaurav Yadav had given strict instructions to all the CPs/SSPs to investigate backward and forward linkages minutely in each and every case, especially related to drug recoveries, even if they recover a meager amount of drugs.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Bhagwant Mann to make Punjab a drug-free state, extensive anti-drug drives have been launched by the Punjab Police to combat the menace of drugs from the border State. The DGP has also strictly ordered all the CPs/SSPs to identify all hotspots where drugs are prevalent and all top drug smugglers in their jurisdictions. He also directed the Police chiefs to effectively forfeit the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered.