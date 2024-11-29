Punjab Pavilion bags two medals at IITF

new delhi: The Punjab Pavilion which received an overwhelming response from visitors during the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, has received special appreciation medals for excellence in display in two categories which are thematic presentation and states and union territories pavilion.

The medals were awarded by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO), which were received by Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) Officials during the ceremony held late evening on the concluding day of the fair.

The fair was organised by ITPO from November 14 to November 27 and this year’s theme was ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. Pavilion’s administrator, Davinderpal Singh and deputy administrator, Gurpreet Singh, said that receiving two medals in different categories is a matter of great pride for the state.