Punjab: Over 500 kins of farmers’ protest victims get jobs

Chandigarh: In a significant move, the Punjab government has provided government jobs to 597 kins of farmers who lost their lives during the agitation against the contentious farm laws.

This gesture demonstrates the state government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the farming community and their families, said Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Punjab’s minister of agriculture and farmers welfare.

Gurmeet, on Tuesday, handed over appointment letters to three individuals from families of deceased farmers, who have been appointed as Computer (Stat) in the statistics wing of the agriculture department. The newly inducted officials, Jasvipan Kamboj from Fazilka district, Ramadeep Kaur from Tarn Taran district and Parwinder Kaur from Jalandhar district, were wished well by the agriculture minister. He also encouraged them to work towards the development of Punjab while ensuring transparent and efficient delivery of services.

He said that the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has been making concerted efforts to create job opportunities for the youth and addressing the concerns of farmers. By fostering a collaborative environment, the state government aims to implement policies that promote agricultural growth and improve the livelihoods of farmers.