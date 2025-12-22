Punjab notifies Amritsar, Sri Anandpur Sahib & Talwandi Sabo as holy cities

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced that the Punjab government has taken a historic decision by issuing a notification granting the status of holy cities to Sikh religious cities, calling it a moment of gratitude, humility, and responsibility for the state.

Addressing the people of Punjab in a video message, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Dear Punjabis, your own government in Punjab has taken a historic decision by issuing a notification to grant Sikh religious cities the status of holy cities.

The announcement was made from the sacred land of Sri Anandpur Sahib on the occasion of the state level function to commemorate 350th ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ (martyrdom day) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. I am thankful to the Almighty, who blessed us with wisdom, strength, and the capability to take such a historic decision.”

Explaining the significance of the move, the Chief Minister said that out of the five Sikh Takhts, three are located in Punjab.

“Sri Akal Takht Sahib at Amritsar, Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib at Sri Anandpur Sahib, and Takht Sri Damdama Sahib at Talwandi Sabo are situated in Punjab. The cities associated with these sacred Takhts have now officially been granted the status of centres of faith and holy cities,” he said.

CM Mann stated that the state government will ensure all necessary facilities for devotees visiting these cities with reverence. “The Punjab government will make all necessary arrangements and provide facilities, including e-rickshaws, mini-buses, and other public transport services, to ensure that devotees and sangat arriving from across the world in faith do not face any inconvenience,” he said.