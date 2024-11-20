Punjab: New panchs of Mohali take oath

Chandigarh: Punjab Public Works and Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO administered the oath of office to the newly elected panchs of Mohali on Tuesday.

In his address, he appealed to all the Panchayats to set aside any factionalism that might have arisen during the Panchayat elections and to work together for the development and welfare of their villages. The Cabinet Minister emphasised that the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has demonstrated a positive change for paving the way for contesting Panchayat elections without party symbols this time. “This approach aims to eliminate factionalism and focus attention and energy on addressing fundamental issues,” he added.

“The people have entrusted them with the power of the pen and seal, which comes with a significant responsibility to use wisely”, he reminded the Panchs that the pen is mightier than the sword and should be used for the

development of villages.