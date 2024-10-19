Punjab: MP Amritpal named in case, 3 held

Chandigarh: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police has solved the murder case of Gurpreet Singh Hari Nau, also known as Bhodi, with the arrest of three members of gangster-turned-terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.



The DGP, accompanied by inspector general of police (IGP) headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill, DIG Faridkot Range Ashwani Kapur and SSP Faridkot Pragya Jain, was addressing a press conference at the Punjab Police headquarters here.

Those arrested have been identified as Bilal Ahmed alias Fauji, Guramardeep Singh alias Pontu and Arshdeep Singh alias Jhandu. As per the information, Gurpreet was shot dead on October 9 while returning home from the village Gurudwara Sahib on his motorcycle.

Yadav said that investigations have revealed that the murder was masterminded from abroad by Arsh Dala and other persons. Different modules have been used for conducting recce and executing the murder, with separate handlers based abroad. “The three arrested constituted part of the recce module, being handled by Canada-based Karamveer Singh alias Gora. The recce module passed on crucial information to the shooter module through their handlers and cut-outs,” he said.

The DGP said that the members of the shooter module have been identified and police teams are on manhunt to nabbing them. During investigations, evidence indicating the role of Amritpal Singh of Waris Punjab De (WPD) surfaced in the murder conspiracy. As per some statements recorded in the investigation, the murder was carried out at his behest.

Yadav said that the police would investigate the case on the basis of evidence in a professional manner.