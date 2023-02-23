Punjab MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta arrested in bribery case

Chandigarh: AAP MLA from Punjab’s Bathinda Rural seat Amit Rattan Kotfatta was arrested in a bribery case by the Vigilance Bureau, a top official said on Thursday.

The legislator’s arrest comes days after his alleged close aide Rashim Garg was nabbed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the same case.

Kotfatta has been arrested, a top official of the bureau told reporters.

After the arrest, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said corruption will not be tolerated and anyone found guilty will be punished.

“Bribery by anyone, in any way, will not be tolerated. Faith, love and expectations of the people of Punjab keep my spirit up,” Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.