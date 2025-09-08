Punjab ministers join hands with officials, citizens in flood relief ops

Chandigarh: The Punjab government, along with ministers, officials, and citizens, has been working tirelessly in relief and rescue operations as floods continue to wreak havoc across the state. From strengthening embankments to distributing essentials, ministers are actively supervising efforts on the ground.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema joined volunteers at his Dirba office to pack relief kits for flood-hit families. He said no family should be deprived of aid, noting that supplies were arranged through contributions from residents. A separate truckload of relief material was also dispatched by veterinary officers.

Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bans has been overseeing rescue operations in Nangal and Sri Anandpur Sahib, personally supervising the filling of a breach near Lakshmi Narayan Mandir on the third consecutive day. He vowed to remain on-site until relief work concludes.

Similarly, Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO sent medicines, dry rations, and fodder to Ajnala constituency while personally distributing supplies in villages Malikpur and Sarai. He also visited a hospital to meet an injured villager, assuring assistance.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond reached Fazilka’s border villages by boat to distribute relief, criticising the Union government for delaying aid.

Water Resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal inspected Ghaggar belt villages, thanking locals for helping strengthen embankments, while Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar delivered relief in Patti constituency. He was joined by Giani Raghbir Singh, Head Granthi of Darbar Sahib, to interact with affected families.

Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian toured villages in Lambi constituency, assuring support, while Health minister Balbir Singh distributed medical kits and directed ASHA workers to conduct door-to-door awareness drives, urging residents to call helpline 104 for emergencies.