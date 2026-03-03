Punjab minister seeks immediate launch of rescue flights for Punjabis

New Delhi: Punjab’s NRI Affairs minister Ravjot Singh met Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday and demanded the immediate launch of rescue flights for the state’s people stranded in West Asia in large numbers due to the escalating conflict in the region.

He also demanded operation of special flights to the region and a cap on “exploitative” airfares.

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Monday said that Indian airlines cancelled 357 international flights during the day as disruptions continued for the third consecutive day. More than 1,100 international flights have been cancelled by Indian carriers since February 28 due to the situation.

Against the backdrop of the situation, Singh said, “There is an urgent need to resume flights and operate special evacuation services. Our people cannot be left stranded in this crisis.” mpost