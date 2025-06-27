Punjab minister makes surprise visits to PSPCL Patiala offices

Patiala: Punjab Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted surprise inspections across multiple key offices of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Patiala on Wednesday.

The minister visited the offices of several Chief Engineers, including Hydel, South Patiala, Technical Audit, Enforcement, Civil Design, Metering, and the XEN Model Town Patiala. The surprise visits were aimed at reviewing office functioning, staff attendance, complaint redressal mechanisms, and overall service delivery standards, especially during the ongoing crucial paddy sowing season.

During the inspections, Singh thoroughly examined various office records, including service registers, complaint books, attendance logs, and leave records.

He emphasised the need for swift processing of meter applications. The minister was accompanied by Director/Admin Jasbir Singh Sur Singh.