Punjab Minister Aman Arora holds surprise check of PUDA office

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure time-bound delivery of services to the public in a transparent and hassle-free manner, Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Aman Arora, on Tuesday evening, conducted a surprise inspection at PUDA Bhawan. The Cabinet Minister along with Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Ajoy Kumar Sinha visited various branches to evaluate the work load on officials and pendency at their level. Asking the senior officers to rationalise the workload, Aman Arora categorically said that public servants' lackadaisical approach towards work will not be tolerated at any cost and sitting on files will invite stern action.