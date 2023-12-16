Punjab min orders to create inclusive plan for optimum utilisation of HSDCs

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure optimum utilisation of Health Skill Development Centres (HSDCs) in the state, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora on Friday directed the department officials to form a committee to create an inclusive plan to further improve the functioning of HSDCs.



The committee comprising Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab Medical Council (PMC) and Punjab Skill Development Mission should be formed to run the courses in these HSDCs according to requirements of changing trends in the health sector, he said.

The Cabinet Minister was chairing a meeting held at Punjab Bhawan to discuss the contours of the proposed Skill Training Scheme of the State with the help of the stakeholder departments and representatives of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Training Partners (TPs) and Industry.

Punjab government has drafted the state’s own Skill Training Scheme to enhance employability, Aman Arora said while adding that the scheme will not only enhance the employability, besides, equipping college, ITI, Polytechnic students with life & soft skills but will also open the relevant job avenues for unemployed candidates looking for placement after the skill training.

During the meeting, the objectives of the scheme & components, where scheme to be launched, eligibility of candidates, monitoring and evaluation, beneficiary criteria, and the implementation of the proposed skill training scheme were thoroughly deliberated.