Punjab Min flags off north India’s longest-running motorsport

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Friday flagged off the 20th SJOBA TSD Rally 2024 here at St John’s High School.



A total of 46 teams, from as far as Kolkata, Mumbai, Shillong and Uttarakhand, are participating in this thrilling three-day motorsport extravaganza.

Sond and secretary tourism and cultural affairs Malwinder Singh Jaggi lauded the St John’s old boys association (SJOBA) for orchestrating the premier motorsport event. They also announced the participation of the Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department as a co-sponsor for the 20th edition of the rally, which will cover about 250 km on September 28 and 29, returning to the flag-in point at St John’s High School by 6 PM.

The tourism and cultural affairs minister shared that the event will traverse the scenic landscapes of Punjab, showcasing the region as a hotspot for adventure tourism. The rally’s route will encompass Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Ropar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).

He said that the rally has a rich history and is recognised as north India’s longest-running motorsport event. This year marks a significant milestone, being the first standalone rally, which further enhances its status within the motorsport community. Notably, there are three teams of specially-abled drivers, 12 all-women teams, 22 professional teams and 12 novice teams.

The picturesque rally paths selected emphasise the state’s allure as a top spot for adventure tourism, captivating both motorsport fans and nature enthusiasts.

Jaggi highlighted that the Punjab tourism department is dedicated to supporting initiatives that boost tourism and economic development

in the region.