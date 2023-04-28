Punjab min explores solution for agro-residue

Chandigarh: To find a sustainable and scientific solution to the problem of agro-residue and municipal solid waste (MSW) in the state, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora deliberated on exploring end-to-end solutions for infrastructure needs to utilise MSW and agro-residue to generate Compressed Biogas (CBG) with United Kingdom-based firm Carbon Masters and Hasiru Dala Innovations here at PEDA complex.



Notably, Aman Arora visited Bengaluru last month to study the generation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Compressed Biogas (CBG) from Municipal waste and Agriculture residue. He had also held deliberations with these firms and extended an invitation to them to visit the state and explore the feasibility to set up plants in Punjab.

Aman Arora along with PEDA Chairman, HS Hanspal and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Bhagat welcomed Carbon Master’s Co-founder Som Narayan and Director Kevin Houston and representative of Hasiru Dala Innovations.