Punjab min Arora pulls up officers for using old bricks

Chandigarh: A day after Punjab Information & Public Relations and Housing & Urban Development Minister Aman Arora pulled up officials and contractors for using substandard construction material, a team led by chief engineer and SDO Punjab Mandi Board on Monday got replaced the bricks and other materials used for the construction of modern vending zone in Sunam Udham Singh Wala.



The move came a day after the Cabinet minister conducted a surprise inspection at the modern vending zone being constructed at a cost of Rs 1 crore at the old vegetable market in Sunam and detected that old and poor quality bricks were being used for the installation of sewerage manhole chambers. Pertinently, Arora had directed the concerned officials and the contractor to replace the material at once otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

The Cabinet Minister has categorically stated that those who plunder the state exchequer will be dealt with iron hands and strict action will be initiated against any officer, employee or contractor found misusing government funds.

Responding to the irrelevant and scurrilous statements of the opposition, the Cabinet minister said that the loot of people’s money during the previous governments will no longer be tolerated by the Punjab government.