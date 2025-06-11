Punjab meets all-time high peak Power demand of 16,192 MW

Chandigarh: Punjab’s power sector successfully met an all-time high peak power demand of 16,192 MW on Tuesday (June 10), surpassing the previous record of 16,058 MW set on June 29, 2024. The milestone was achieved without imposing any power cuts across various sectors for the first time since India’s independence.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh attributed this success to the proactive leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, whose direction ensured early paddy sowing and seamless coordination across the energy infrastructure.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) played a pivotal role in achieving this feat. The state’s record-breaking energy demand came just a day after the final phase of advanced paddy sowing commenced on June 9, in line with the government’s decision to prepone the sowing to June 1 this year. PSPCL’s swift and strategic response enabled the state to break its previous demand record the very next day.

Singh lauded the effective integration of in-state and out-of-state power generation resources, interstate power banking, and optimal use of the transmission network. He emphasised that the coordinated efforts ensured uninterrupted power to agriculture, residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, even at peak demand.

Agricultural consumers were receiving more than eight hours of continuous power supply daily, without any curtailment to other sectors. “This is a landmark moment. For the first time after independence, Punjab has managed its peak power demand season without resorting to power cuts,” said the minister.