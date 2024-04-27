Punjab: Mann lambasts Oppn, vows AAP’s rise

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Friday, campaigned for Khadoor Sahib MP candidate Laljit Singh Bhullar in Patti, Tarn Taran and lambasted all opposition leaders from Narendra Modi to Badal, from Captain to Jakhar.



Addressing a huge public gathering in Patti, CM said that for the very first time the people of Punjab have their own government in the state. Earlier there was only ‘raje and rajwade’. Mann was referring to Captain as Raja and Badals as Rajwade and said that they looted Punjab, amassed wealth and property and now they call the common people ‘malang’ and ‘material’.

“They built their dynasties through plundering Punjab and its people; that is why the people of Punjab have thrown them out of power, now they are begging people for a chance,” he said, forecasting AAP’s sweeping victory in 2024, with all 13 candidates representing the state in parliament. He said, “traditional parties ruined our childhood, they ruined our youth and

they ruined the lives of elderly people. They are even ready to ruin the future of our children and our next generations. But we are going to vote against them. The times have changed.”

Mann criticizes PM Modi, citing Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest as evidence of flawed judgment. He alleges BJP’s fear of AAP and Kejriwal.