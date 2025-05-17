Punjab: Mann, Kejriwal administer oath to people to be warriors against drugs

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday administered oath to residents of the state to be warriors against the drug menace.

In a function here on Friday, the Chief Minister said that the “scourge of drugs was a blot on the face of the state and it took more than two years for the state government to chalk out a strategy for wiping out this curse”.

Mann said that subsequently, the supply line of drugs was snapped, big fishes involved in these heinous crimes were put behind bars, rehabilitation of the drug victims was ensured, and even the property of the drug smugglers was confiscated and destroyed.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched a war against drugs in the form of “Yudh Nasheyan Virudh”. He further said that if Punjabis have made a firm resolve to make the state drugs free then “no one can stop us from this noble cause”.

“Every inch of this sacred land has the footprint of great Gurus, saints, seers and martyrs, who have shown us the way to oppose tyranny, injustice and oppression,” Mann added.

He said that it is heartening to see that a large number of women were participating in this function. He said that if the women rise in such a big way to eliminate any menace then that it will be wiped out very soon.