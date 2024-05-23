Punjab: Mann assures support for ex-servicemen, criticises Centre

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bathinda candidate, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.



He addressed a huge public rally in Budhlada and appealed to the people to make the Aam Aadmi Party win.

Addressing the people, Bhagwant Mann said, “My connection with Budhlada goes way back. I used to bring cotton crops to the market to sell here. Even now, I know many of the people here by name whom I used to meet at that time.” Before the rally, the leaders of the Ex-Servicemen Organization honoured Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and shared their problems with him.

Mann assured them, “I myself am the son of a government employee. Therefore, I can understand your problems. I will solve all your issues soon.” On the issue of Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the chief minister attacked the Central Government and alleged that the Central Government has withheld 20 thousand crores of Punjab’s OPS fund. Vijay Mallya fled abroad by taking a loan from the bank in which that fund was kept. He said, “On June 4, the All India Alliance government is going to be formed at the Center, then we will bring that money and implement the old pension scheme.”

Bhagwant Mann said, “I gave government jobs to 43,000 youth of Punjab without any discrimination.” He added, “In Karandi, a village in Sardulgarh, 40 people got jobs. Now people in the villages have started comparing the number of jobs with other villages and say that we have done in two years than what was done in 70 years.”

He further stated, “After getting government jobs, many youth of Punjab cancelled their plans of going abroad and many returned.”