Punjab man with links to Lawrence Bishnoi gang held in Yavatmal; was wanted in Rajasthan murder case

Nagpur: A history-sheeter allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Binny Gujjar gangs has been arrested by Yavatmal police, an official said on Saturday. Bhupender Singh alias Raghu alias Bhinda hails from Jalandhar in Punjab and was living secretly in Yavatmal's Jamb Road area for the past two years, he added. "He was on the run after being named in a murder case in Barmer district in Rajasthan in 2023. He had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. He has also been convicted in an extortion case in Punjab. He has 16 cases against his name in Punjab and Rajasthan," the official said. Singh was allegedly a contract killer and was reportedly receiving financial support from Saurabh Gujjar, an associate based in the United States, the official added.