Punjab: ‘Lok Milnis aimed at giving fillip to development of villages’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said that ‘Lok Milnis’ in the villages are aimed at accelerating the pace of development along with facilitating the people residing in the rural areas.

Interacting with the villagers of Bhullarheri, Bhalwan, Dhura, Bhadalwad and Palasaur after dedicating number of projects to the people, the Chief Minister said that the holistic growth of villages is the need of the hour to give further impetus to all-round development of the state.

Mann said that the state government is making all-out efforts to ensure public welfare and give impetus to the development of villages. He said that this “gigantic” task could not be possible without the active support and cooperation of the general public.

The Chief Minister said that the people should regularly monitor the ongoing development works in the state. “This will help in the quality execution of work,” he added.

Mann exhorted people to make sure that concerted efforts of the state government for giving a fillip to the development of villages are successful with their assistance and guidance.

He also asked the officers to undertake frequent field visits to acquaint themselves with the ground realities so that a major push can be given to the development of villages.

The Chief Minister said that the majority of the population of the state lives in villages, so the state government is committed to ensuring unprecedented development of rural areas.

He said that the state government is committed to provide facilities at par with cities to facilitate people, and no stone is being left unturned for this “noble cause”.

Mann said that none of the previous governments “bothered to organise such Lok Milnis with villagers, as they were sceptical of meeting those who had elected them to power”.