Punjab launches ‘Student Police Cadet’ to spread awareness about police

CHANDIGARH: To provide an opportunity for the students to profoundly understand the police system from close quarters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched the Student Police Cadet (SPC) scheme in the state.



In the first phase, over 11,200 selected students of the 8th standard of 280 government schools participated in the function via video conferencing.

The chief minister said that the curriculum formulated by Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is to be imparted over a period of two years for class 8th students from the current academic year 2023-24. The same students would continue with the scheme in class nine in the academic year 2024-25.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 50,000 per annum to each school for implementation of the scheme in 28 districts (23 revenue districts and five police districts) of the state. Under the scheme, 40 students have been enrolled from 10 selected schools of each district.

Mann informed that one class per month is to be conducted for indoor course, while half day class twice a month for the outdoor activities preferably after the school hours or on the weekends.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this initiative has been taken to provide an opportunity for the students to become familiar with the Police functioning from close quarters and to become active partners in governance and security.

The Chief Minister said that as per the scheme, the students would visit Police Offices, Police Stations, cyber cells, forensic science labs, police training centers and other government institutions as part of their curriculum. He said that students will also be made aware of traffic rules and regulations awareness program, participation in Republic/Independence day parades, unarmed combat training, training on Legal rights and laws, Internship program with the Police during different law and order duties, Other activities to engage students meaningfully in serving society, Courses on Character Building and Values.

Speaking about the subjects to be taught under this Scheme, the Chief Minister said that students will get deep insights about various topics including An overview on SPC, Crimes in Trends, Cyber Crime, Road Safety, Safety of Children, Awareness session on drug abuse, Corruption, Female Feticide, Domestic Violence, First Aid, Emergency response to Disasters and Quiz contest.

The Chief Minister informed that the Community Affairs Division, Police and Department of Education are the Coordinating departments to implement the Student Police Cadet Scheme. The teachers will be resource persons to conduct one indoor while two and half day outdoor classes in coordination with Police Officials posted in Saanjh Centers of the Police Department. He said that a special training program regarding Student Police Cadet Scheme has also been organised in which 269 school teachers and 59 Saanjh Officials were given training regarding implementation of this scheme effectively.

On this occasion Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and other senior officials of Civil and Police Administration were also present.