Punjab launches Sikhya Kranti 2.0

Chandigarh: The AAP government on Tuesday said it has launched ‘Punjab Sikhya Kranti 2.0’, a transformative new phase of school education reform involving an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore over the next six years.

The initiative aims to deepen structural reforms in government schools and align Punjab’s education ecosystem with global standards, said an official statement.

The state government has also entered into a collaboration with the World Bank to support the implementation of the programme.

The partnership reflects international recognition of the measurable progress Punjab has already achieved in public education reforms, it said.

The Rs 3,500-crore mission comprises Rs 2,500 crore of the World Bank loan assistance and Rs 1,000 crore from the state government, it said.

Over the past two years, the state has operationalised structured career guidance systems, expanded access to science and commerce streams, strengthened teacher training ecosystems and modernised school infrastructure across thousands of institutions, ensuring that reforms move beyond announcements to measurable outcomes.

These systemic reforms have laid a strong and credible foundation, it said, adding Punjab Sikhya Kranti 2.0 now seeks to institutionalise these gains and prepare the state’s education system to compete with the best in the world.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the success of Punjab Sikhiya Kranti has already rewritten the education narrative of the state.

“Punjab has shown that government schools can lead the nation. Ranking number one in PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 is proof of that transformation. With Punjab Sikhya Kranti 2.0, we are now preparing our education system to compete with the best in the world. “The collaboration with the World Bank reflects the credibility and transparency with which Punjab has carried out education reforms. This is the next leap forward in our commitment to every child,” said the chief minister.